Madison police release photos of persons of interest in attack on state senator

MADISON -- The Madison Police Department has released photos of persons of interest in an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) that occurred during protests near the Capitol on June 24.



Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the people shown in surveillance photos released on July 14; if you recognize the people in the images below, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.





Persons of interest in attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter (Courtesy: Madison Police Department)





According to police, the incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on June 24 near Main Street and Fairchild street -- roughly one block from the Capitol.















Senator Tim Carpenter





Police said three people rushed toward Carpenter, who was filming the protests on his phone, and fell to the ground where he was battered by several people. A witness of the assault told police that approximately 10 people punched and kicked him while on the ground.



When the beating stopped, Carpenter tried talking and explaining who he was to the attackers; someone then identified herself as a nurse and offered aid.



Carpenter issued this statement following surgery on June 30:



