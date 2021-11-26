Expand / Collapse search

Madison Police Department officer resigns after being caught with woman

By AP author
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Madison Police Department article

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin police lieutenant has resigned after being recorded engaging in sexual activity with a woman in a police car that belonged to the Madison Police Department.

The department announced the resignation of Lt. Reginald Patterson Wednesday as it concluded an investigation into the incident, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. A bystander in September had caught Patterson on camera with the woman in the back of a squad car that was parked outside of a Madison Farm and Fleet store.

The department moved to dismiss Patterson after finding he had violated multiple department policies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The recent actions of Lt. Patterson do not align with the mission of the Madison Police Department," the department said in a statement.

Video of the squad car incident circulated on social media and Patterson was placed on administrative leave.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, referred no criminal charges, according to the statement.

13th and Abert homicide: Milwaukee police investigate
article

13th and Abert homicide: Milwaukee police investigate

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to a homicide near 13th and Abert in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 26.

Packers, Rams at Lambeau Field; rematch of playoff game
article

Packers, Rams at Lambeau Field; rematch of playoff game

The NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers (8-3) host the Rams (7-3) on Sunday in a rematch of an NFC divisional playoff game from last season.

TSA stops loaded gun at Milwaukee airport

The TSA found a loaded gun inside a passenger's bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after it passed through an x-ray machine.