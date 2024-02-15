Madison parking garage mishap, equipment tips while clearing snow

article

In Madison, a piece of heavy equipment tipped over the side of a parking garage while clearing snow on Thursday morning, Feb. 15.

It happened on Madison Yards Way – near University Avenue and Segoe Road – around 9:30 a.m. According to the Madison Fire Department, the operator was trying to dump a load of snow over the side of the parking garage when the equipment tipped and precariously hung from the edge of the top level of the seven-story structure.

The operator was able to safely climb out before fire department personnel arrived. Officials said the operator was shaken up but not injured.

A towing service was brought in to pull the equipment back onto level ground. Crews packed a pile of snow beneath the equipment to help create leverage. It was resolved shortly after noon.