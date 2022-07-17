Madison man arrested for 5th OWI: state patrol

A 56-year-old Madison man has been arrested for operating while under the influence, his fifth offense after he was pulled over for speeding on the Beltline around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

Burnell Williams was provided a standardized field sobriety test where he was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Williams had four prior OWI convictions.