Madison, Dane County require employees to be vaccinated

article

City and county employees in Madison and Dane County will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a move announced by leaders Tuesday as the coronavirus' delta variant is spreading around the country.

Employees who can't prove vaccination will have to be tested weekly, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that city and county employees and all visitors will also have to wear masks inside city and county buildings.

Parisi urged other employers to follow the city's and county's lead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Coronavirus cases in the city and county have gone up 111% in recent weeks, but hospitalizations and deaths have stayed stable. Dane County's vaccination rate of nearly 70 percent is highest in the state.

The move in Madison and Dane County comes a day after the Wisconsin Medical Society urged all health care organizations to require that their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.