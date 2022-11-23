Madison man missing, endangered, last seen on I-39/90

article

Madison police are looking for Christopher Miller, 27, considered missing and endangered, last seen on I-39/90 on the morning of Nov. 19.

Police said Miller got out of the vehicle he was driving on the interstate near Avalon Road around 2:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

A search was conducted involving K-9s, drones, UTVs/ATVs and "fixed-wing airplanes," but he has not been found.

He's described as 6' tall, weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jogging suit and black and gray Nike Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Madison police at 608-255-2345.