Madison Catholic church catches fire following storms

A Catholic church in downtown Madison caught on fire Friday, May 24 after witnesses said they heard a loud clap of thunder as storms rolled through the area.

The Madison Fire Department said it had extinguished the fire at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, which is blocks from the state Capitol and the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the steeple in videos and photos posted online by witnesses. The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed.

Nate Moll, who lives two doors down from the church, said he heard a "zap zap zap" electrical sound, followed by a loud crack of thunder.

Fire at Madison Catholic church

The church, whose steeple dates to the late 1800s, is one of the oldest and most prominent Catholic churches in the city. It is the cathedral parish for the Diocese of Madison, housing administrative offices and often home to ceremonial functions.