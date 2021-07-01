MADACC cat, kitten adoption event; fees waived, reduced

article

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is hosting a reduced adoption fee event for cats and kittens – effective now – due to an increase in cat intakes.

Cat Intake at MADACC has increased significantly in the last week, a news release states, leading to capacity concerns. Many cats and kittens need homes during this time of year. All adoption fees on adult cats are waived (6 months and up) and kitten adoption fees are $125 or two for $200.

The promotion will run from June 30 to July 13. Adoption hours are 11-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Available cats and kittens can be seen online.

