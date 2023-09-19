Macy's to hire nearly 40,000 workers in seasonal roles

Macy’s Inc.'s holiday shopping season efforts will involve bringing on tens of thousands of people in seasonal roles this year.

The company, which owns Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, on Monday said its planned seasonal hiring would amount to over 38,000 jobs. They will include openings on a full-time and part-time basis, according to the press release.

The total, which includes jobs for stores and distribution centers, was "consistent with open positions in 2022," Macy’s said.

It marks a small decline from its plans for 2022’s holiday season. For that year, the retailer’s announced target had been over 41,000 seasonal workers, as FOX Business reported at the time .

"The holidays are one of Macy’s, Inc.’s most important seasons to deliver a great shopping experience for our customers and our colleagues are the company’s greatest brand ambassadors at this special time of year," Chief Transformation and Human Resources Officer Danielle Kirgan said in a statement.

Last minute shoppers peruse the cosmetics area December 24, 2004 at Macy's in New York City. (Credit: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Macy’s also revealed the dates for a pair of nationwide holiday recruitment events it plans to soon hold, with the first slated for Thursday. The second will happen Oct. 19, according to the company.

It pegged the amount of time required for an online application for a position at "as little as five minutes" and indicated hiring decisions usually came within two days of that.

In August, CEO Jeff Gennette said the company had "seen the Macy’s customer more aggressively pull back on spend in our discretionary categories" in recent quarters, noting an "ongoing shift to services and experiences." He made the comments during Macy’s second-quarter earnings call.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we are confident in the thoughtful and strategic promotional calendar and offerings we have planned and our ability to pivot to the right inventory at the right time and right value," he added.

While later speaking about the upcoming holidays , Gennette said Macy’s had "elevated the quality of our products" and "built strong value across our categories from top market to private brands." He also predicted a "strong holiday for toys."

Gennette told analysts and investors some other steps Macy's was taking for the holiday season would include collaborating with its luxury brands to "introduce high-touch, unique experiences, events and pop–ups curated around the interests and shopping patterns of our best customers" at Bloomingdale’s and introducing new products at Bluemercury.

Roughly 94,600 non-seasonal employees worked for Macy’s Inc. on either a full-time or part-time basis as of the end of January, according to the company’s latest annual report.

