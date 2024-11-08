MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary project, $500K federal funds

The Brief U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and others highlighted an approved $500,000 in federal funds. Construction is underway on a MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary stair tower facility. The facility will provide health and nutrition services once completed.



U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and others on Friday highlighted an approved $500,000 in federal funds for MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary.

The multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk people is located near 25th and Center. Construction is underway on a stair tower for a five-story, repurposed facility that will provide health and nutrition services once completed.

"The stair tower's true significance lies in how it engages and connects the community, and we're really big on community," said Karen Dubis with MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary.

"We're really proud that this program will be functional as a warming station," Moore said. "Particularly, when we worry so much about people being on the street."

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary helps meet a variety of needs – including tutoring for students, wellness checkups, lead testing and awareness events, legal assistance and warm meals for those who need them.