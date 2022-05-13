Ludacris buys private jet as gift for graduating from Georgia State

article

Most students receive a nice gift for graduating from college, but Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris is taking things to another level.

After the rapper, whole real name is Chris Bridges, was awarded an honorary Bachelor of Science degree in Music Management, he went out and bought himself a very graduation present.

On instagram, Ludacris showed off his new pricey private jet, adding the hashtag "familyupgrade."

While sharing a short tour of the plane, the rapper can't hold his excitement in, singing the classic theme song to "The Jeffersons."

"We're moving on up to the east side. To a deluxe apartment in the sky," Ludacris sang.

In the post, the rapper said "the secret to flying high is to always stay grounded."

Ludacris was awarded the honorary degree from Georgia State at commencement on May 4.

He had acted as an artist-in-residence at Georgia State in 2019, mentoring students and worked with professors dealing with entrepreneurship in the music and film industry. He also has worked with the school's College of Law for a course known as "The Legal Life of…"

Advertisement

"This is a dream come true for me," he said in a statement. "Georgia State helped me get my start, and I am so honored and excited to share this milestone with the world."

