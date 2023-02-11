Lowlands Group Valentine's Day deals

Lowlands Group is celebrating Valentine's Day weekend with Food and drink specials at all locations and free Schneider Weisse "Love Beer."

With customized Valentine's Day specials at Café Hollander, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, Café Benelux and Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Lowlands Group is spreading the love this holiday season.

Each location will feature unique specials from Saturday, Feb. 11, to Tuesday, Feb. 14, and full menu offerings. Romantic dishes include Tortellini with Crab, Lobster Ravioli Al Forno, and S’mores Cream Pie, which pair perfectly with a Schneider Weisse Love Beer.

Cafe Hollander Mequon

According to a Lowlands Group news release, the first 50 guests to each restaurant after 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 will be treated to a complimentary "Love Beer" and a rose. LoveBeer is a lively musical composition by the Bavarian band LaBrassBanda and Schneider Weisse amplified by the addition of Trappist yeast strains from Westmalle Abbey in Belgium. Flavors of gooseberry and white elderflower set the tone for this naturally cloudy, fresh wheat beer.

Lux Domes at Café Benelux

For guests looking for a more intimate dining experience, Lowlands Group’s heated outdoor private structures are also available, including domes, globes, Northwoods shanties and winter chalets.