Lost Milwaukee man, non-verbal, family sought

Milwaukee police need help finding the family of a lost man who is non-verbal.

He was located Thursday evening, Feb. 10 near 6th and Washington.

Police say he's between the ages of 18 and 24 and stands about 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.