Expand / Collapse search

'Losses are in the thousands of dollars:' We Energies warns of utility scam

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
We Energies
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - We Energies is alerting customers about a new utility scam. Scammers pretending to be from We Energies are calling customers demanding they pay hundreds of dollars right away or risk disconnection.

The scammers are having customers use the payment app Zelle.

In the past week, scammers have specifically targeted customers in the Burlington, Waterford and Mukwonago areas.

We Energies says they have had multiple customers fall victim. So far, losses are in the thousands of dollars.

In one case, a customer told us the scammers used what sounded like a We Energies recording as a greeting, and even sent a fake receipt with a We Energies logo on it after they received the money.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As a reminder, We Energies is not disconnecting residential customers right now, and they will never demand payment through apps like Zelle.

If you are ever in doubt about a phone call, hang up and call We Energies. It’s not rude — it’s safe!

For more scam warning signs, visit the We Energies website

1st COVID-19 vaccines arrive for Milwaukee health care workers
slideshow

1st COVID-19 vaccines arrive for Milwaukee health care workers

As the vaccine rolled out, leaders remind the public to not let their guards down when it comes to COVID-19 safety practices.

State could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week
slideshow

State could receive Moderna vaccine as early as next week

State health officials say Wisconsin could receive 100,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine as early as next week.