'Losses are in the thousands of dollars:' We Energies warns of utility scam

We Energies is alerting customers about a new utility scam. Scammers pretending to be from We Energies are calling customers demanding they pay hundreds of dollars right away or risk disconnection.

The scammers are having customers use the payment app Zelle.

In the past week, scammers have specifically targeted customers in the Burlington, Waterford and Mukwonago areas.

We Energies says they have had multiple customers fall victim. So far, losses are in the thousands of dollars.

In one case, a customer told us the scammers used what sounded like a We Energies recording as a greeting, and even sent a fake receipt with a We Energies logo on it after they received the money.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

As a reminder, We Energies is not disconnecting residential customers right now, and they will never demand payment through apps like Zelle.

Advertisement

If you are ever in doubt about a phone call, hang up and call We Energies. It’s not rude — it’s safe!

For more scam warning signs, visit the We Energies website.