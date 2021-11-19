Looking for delicious breakfast or light lunch?

When it comes to fresh-baked bread, French Baguettes are some of the best. And there’s a European-Style café in Elm Grove that’s very familiar with them because one of the owners is from France.

Brian is at Fresh Baked learning how to make their popular French Baguette.

About Fresh Baked (website)

Fresh Baked is a family-owned business that strives to bring the authentic European Cafe experience to the downtown Oconomowoc, Brookfield, and Elm Grove communities.

We use only top local ingredients available to us, to give you the very best taste we can. We have a unique menu with staple items that are available every day as well as new creations that change regularly.

We source our ingredients locally and aim to partner with businesses in the community.