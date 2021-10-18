Looking for a grocery store that specializes in Middle Eastern food products? Brian Can help, he’s at Holyland Grocery And Deli where their hummus is made fresh every day.

About Holyland Grocery and Deli (website)

We are your Neighbor Middle Eastern Grocery & Deli. Located one block off of 27th Street, we specialize in Middle Eastern food products. The aisles are fully-stocked with food products and ingredients including Basmati rice, couscous and cereals, as well as packaged and loose teas and spices. Fillo dough, aloo, falafel and ready-to-eat meals can be found in the freezers lining one side of the store, while fresh items can be picked up here as well, including apples, bananas, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplant and a variety of Halal Meats from our butcher. Catering, phone orders and deliveries are available. Last but not least looking to travel to the Middle East ask us for our Special Pricing.