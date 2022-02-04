Long-term missing boy last seen in 1975

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long-term missing, Dontray M. Hunter.

Dontray was last seen on Aug 20, 1975, in Milwaukee, as a toddler.

Dontray is described as a male, African American. He would now be 48 years old, presumably with black hair, and brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If anyone has any information on Dontray’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.