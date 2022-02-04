Expand / Collapse search

Long-term missing boy last seen in 1975

Photo of a young Dontray Hunter and a composite of what he may look like in 2022.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long-term missing, Dontray M. Hunter. 

Dontray was last seen on Aug 20, 1975, in Milwaukee, as a toddler. 

Dontray is described as a male, African American. He would now be 48 years old, presumably with black hair, and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on Dontray’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401

