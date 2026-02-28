Lomira duplex arson, man committed to state mental health facility

article

The Brief A man was accused of setting fire to a Lomira duplex in January 2025. He was found guilty of arson, but not guilty due to mental disease/defect. A judge ordered him to spend decades in a state-run mental health facility.



A Dodge County judge ordered a man to spend decades in a state-run mental health facility after he set fire to a Lomira duplex last year.

In court:

Court records show 23-year-old Connor Bralich was found guilty of arson, but not guilty due to mental disease/defect. On Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 25 years.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Duplex set on fire

The backstory:

It happened on Jan. 23, 2025. Court records said Bralich lived in the upper unit of the duplex near 2nd and Main. He set the fire and then drove off. With the help of surveillance cameras, investigators caught up to him in West Bend. Prosecutors said, when detectives told him about the fire, he said: "I know, I did it."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Duplex fire in Lomira

As firefighters battled the flames, Dodge County dispatchers said multiple 911 calls reported a suspicious man who had been breaking into homes just before the fire started.

The landlord, whose family lived in the lower unit, was left without a home due to the damage.