Lollapalooza to return to Chicago in July

Lollapalooza is coming back to Grant Park this summer for its 30th anniversary in the Windy City.

The music festival's lineup is set to be released Wednesday at 10 a.m.

"Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals.

The three-day festival will run from July 29 to Aug. 1.

A full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hour of entering will be required to attend the festival.

"The easiest way by far, if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now," said Dr. Allison Arwady, the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Some people who have not yet rolled up their sleeves to get the vaccine say this announcement may persuade them.

"I am probably going to do it eventually, if more venues start asking for it," said Isaiah Placencia of Chicago. "Just so things can kind of get back to normal in some way."

Though details on the festival's entry process are limited and expected in early July, the city's top doctor did say there will never be a vaccine passport requirement.

"But we certainly are interested, and there are a few examples of some apps that have made it easier for people to say ‘I want to be able to access my vaccine records or my testing records,’" said Arwady.

Tickets for Lollapalooza will go on sale at noon Wednesday on the Lollapalooza website.