Locust and Fond du Lac shooting: Man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 14 near Locust and Fond du Lac. It happened at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.