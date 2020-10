Stephen Halpin, local Mixologist from PATRÒN, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a recipe for a delicious margarita.

Recipe: Margarita Monster

1 ½ parts of PATRON Silver

1 part Melon Liqueur

¾ parts Fresh squeeze lime

Simple syrup (to taste)

Advertisement

Watermelon balls for garnishMethod: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with watermelon balls.