Local deli that has roots dating back more than 80 years

BROWN DEER, Wis. - Whether you’re hungry for a deli sandwich and soup or a tasty pastry, Kurt Schulz Delicatessen and Pastry Shoppe can satisfy your craving. Brian is in Brown Deer checking out the local deli that offers a unique mix of food and excellent service.

About Kurt Schulz Delicatessen and Pastry Shoppe (website)

Located in historic Brown Deer, Wisconsin. We feature the finest breads, meats and vegetables on all of our classic and creative deli sandwiches.

Whether you are enjoying our generous portions in the Deli, or just taking our delicacies home to enjoy, we promise you will love our food!!!

We offer made-to-order sandwiches on a fresh roll or, if you prefer, we have egg bread, marble rye, or whole wheat.

Come and enjoy our hot soup specials. We make our salads fresh every day.

And don't forget to save room for our delicious desserts! Cheesecakes, tortes, bars and cookies—Yum!

Let us cater your next business luncheon by preparing build-your-own meat and cheese trays, prepared sandwich trays, or bag lunches. Just let us know and we can supply salads, chips, desserts and beverages. Give us a call, last minute lunches are never a problem.

Family run, friendly service, great food, amazing pastries, event catering, party reservations, and awesome coffee

A unique mix of food, excellent service and an outstanding catering menu make Schulz's a great choice in our house or yours!