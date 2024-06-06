Livonia tornado kills 2-year-old boy, injures mother and baby

A tornado that hit Livonia without warning killed a 2-year-old boy on Wednesday.

The child was in a back bedroom of a home on Houghton Street near Nola with his mother when the tornado knocked a tree onto the home around 3:30 p.m. Crews spent about an hour cutting up the tree as they worked to free them from the home.

"Crews worked tirelessly for over an hour, removing parts of the tree and lifting the tree with high-powered airbags to extricate the victims," Livonia Fire Chief Robert Jennison said.

The boy was killed, while his mother is in critical condition. Another child who was in the home, a 2-month-old baby, is expected to be OK.

A powerful storm moved quickly through the area of Newburgh and Schoolcraft on Wednesday afternoon, leaving behind a mess.

After the storm, the National Weather Service confirmed that it was an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds. The city said that the NWS called the storm "a spin-up storm which didn’t show up on their radars in enough time to issue a warning."

The storm brought down many trees and power lines around Livonia.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.