Live painting tournament; Wauwatosa, NEWaukee plan June event

The City of Wauwatosa and NEWaukee announced on Wednesday, March 9 ART 64. It is billed as a one-of-a-kind, bracket-style live painting tournament for $20,000 that will take place in four rounds on June 3-4.

A news release says 64 artists from across the country will be paired to go head-to-head and given a set period of time to create a work of art on canvas.

Members of the public are invited to watch the paintings come to life throughout The Village of Tosa and vote for their favorite paintings on the ART 64 website. The artist in each pairing with the most votes will advance to the next round. In the final round, eight artists will compete for a $20,000 grand prize.

This event will be free and open to the public, and will take place in The Village of Tosa. Harwood Avenue, State Street, and Underwood Avenue will be closed.

Learn more information about ART 64 including a list of participating artists and detailed schedule.