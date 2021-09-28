Expand / Collapse search

Little Menomonee River homicide: Victim found in wooded area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road Monday evening. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation near Little Menomonee River. This, after a man was found dead Monday evening, Sept. 27.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene after dispatched received a call that a man had been discovered in a wooded area just east of Little Menomonee River Parkway and just south of Mill Road. 

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and located the victim, who, after an initial investigation was later identified as 32-year-old David Jones. 

Autopsy results are pending, but Jones’s death is being investigated as a homicide. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information about this matter should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 414-278-4788.

Pesky problems with smoke detectors
article

Pesky problems with smoke detectors

The experts explain ways to make sure your smoke detectors are properly connected and working as they should.

Wisconsin Senate Republicans approve 'born-alive' legislation
article

Wisconsin Senate Republicans approve 'born-alive' legislation

The Wisconsin Senate approved a bill Tuesday that would make health care providers who let a child that survives an abortion die guilty of a felony.

Traffic stop, foot chase near Carthage College, initial report of active shooter

While authorities were searching for the suspect, a report of an active shooter threat was issued at the school.