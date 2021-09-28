Little Menomonee River homicide: Victim found in wooded area

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation near Little Menomonee River. This, after a man was found dead Monday evening, Sept. 27.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene after dispatched received a call that a man had been discovered in a wooded area just east of Little Menomonee River Parkway and just south of Mill Road.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched and located the victim, who, after an initial investigation was later identified as 32-year-old David Jones.

Autopsy results are pending, but Jones’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this matter should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 414-278-4788.