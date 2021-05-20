Lipski new Milwaukee fire chief

The city of Milwaukee has a new fire chief after the Fire and Police Commission unanimously appointed Acting Chief Aaron Lipski the official chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Lipski received unanimous support from community leaders and members of the commission but what’s still up in the air is how the city will move forward with reinstated Milwaukee Police Chief

Alfonso Morales.

"He has been an amazing person in how he works in and for the community," said Lorraine Lathen, Milwaukee.

With a wave of endorsements and letters of support, the FPC appointed Lipski the chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Aaron Lipski

"I think Chief Lipski has been, since day one in that role, a reliable resource and inspiring leader," said Amanda Avalos, commissioner.

Lipski had been serving as acting chief since October 2020.

"I also believe and share most community sentiment that Chief Lipski is very passionate and dedicated and committed to diversity," said Nelson Soler, commissioner.

Chief Lipski will be serving through the remainder of retired Chief Mark Rohlfing's term which was scheduled to end on May 17, 2022.

What remains unknown is how the city and the FPC will move forward with ousted police chief Alfonso Morales. On Wednesday, a Milwaukee County judge reinstated him unless he and the city can reach a settlement within 45 days. Morales was a topic of conversation during the FPC's closed executive session. According to their agenda legal, counsel on the Morales case briefed the FPC.

It is unknown how the city and the FPC will move forward and what, if any, legal options they have left. The search for a police chief was suspended earlier this year.

Meanwhile, there were 15 letters of support written to the FPC by members of the community endorsing Lipski's leadership, saying he was the right man for the job.