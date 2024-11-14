Linkin Park at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 25
article
MILWAUKEE - Linkin Park will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 25 with special guest Jean Dawson as part of their From Zero World Tour 2025.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon.
"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says Mike Shinoda. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
For more information, please visit fiservforum.com.