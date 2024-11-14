Expand / Collapse search

Linkin Park at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 25

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 14, 2024 6:13am CST
Fiserv Forum
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

HAMBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: Emily Armstrong and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell of Linkin Park performs at Barclays Arena on September 22, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Redferns)

Expand

The Brief

    • Linkin Park will perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 25. 
    • Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21. 

MILWAUKEE - Linkin Park will take the stage at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 25 with special guest Jean Dawson as part of their From Zero World Tour 2025.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon. 

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," says Mike Shinoda. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information, please visit fiservforum.com.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by Fiserv Forum. 