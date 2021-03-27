Expand / Collapse search

Limits lifted, some in Waukesha County keep COVID-19 rules going

COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

There are no longer indoor capacity guidelines in Waukesha County, but not all businesses are jumping back to 100%.

Waukesha County never actively enforced its guidelines, but previously advised indoor spaces limit capacity to 50%. 

Pizza Crafters isn't making changes just yet, reminding people masks are still required inside.

Three slices of pizza to celebrate turning Sweet 16, this year's party was much different than the Quarantine 15 for the Pittman family.

"Last year we played games at home and that was about it," said Pizza Crafters' customer Jason Pittman.

Gathering at Pizza Crafters

Saturday's gathering was the biggest party Pizza Crafters has hosted since the pandemic began. They are still blocking off tables and limiting capacity.

"I would love to just open it all up, have everything return back to normal, but I just don’t feel that’s in the best interest of anybody right now," said owner Tim Rohlfs.

Tim Rohlfs

Waukesha County said capacity can increase to 100% if CDC guidelines are followed by those inside.

"It may affect me adversely because (people) can go somewhere without the restrictions, but at the end of the day I want to keep myself and my customers safe," Rohlfs said.

Pizza Crafters

While some may go elsewhere, the Pittman party chose Pizza Crafters in part because of the precautions.

"When they’re taking precautions that we’re comfortable with, that’s usually what we are looking for," Pittman said.

Rohlfs said he already has signs that will say masks are recommended if the statewide mask mandate ends.

