Complaint in Lily Peters' Chippewa Falls homicide unsealed, judge rules

A 14-year-old boy appeared before a judge Thursday, May 5 on charges he killed and sexually assaulted Lily Peters, 10, in Chippewa Falls.

The boy, identified only by his initials, was charged in adult court.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Illiana "Lily" Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment.

Peters disappeared April 24 while walking home from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered the next morning on a walking trail.

Prosecutors charged the14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Peters' death. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the boy punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. Newell said during a bond hearing that the boy intended to rape and kill Peters "from the get-go."

A judge set $1 million cash bond for him.

In court Thursday, according to WLUK, the judge ordered the criminal complaint be unsealed, but the search warrants will remain sealed.

All parties will return to court on June 24.