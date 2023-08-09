Lil Tay, teen rapper and social media influencer, dies as brother's death is investigated

Lil Tay, a teen rapper who became famous on social media, has died at the age of 14, according to her representatives.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing," they posted on Instagram.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain" the statement continued "This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The Instagram post also revealed that the rapper's brother also passed, and his death is under investigation.

"Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the post read. "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation."

Causes of death for Lil Tay and her brother have not been revealed.

According to the New York Post, the rapper's name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope of Canada.

The outlet reported that she rose to fame at 9 years old in 2017 after "sharing spoof clips of herself holding wads of cash to her ear."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.