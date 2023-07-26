Lightning strikes vehicle in Slinger; total loss

article

A vehicle was struck by lightning in Slinger on Wednesday, July 26. It happened on Sherman Road near Scenic Road.

Upon arrival, crews located a truck with damage to the lower windshield and a haze of smoke in the interior.

A small amount of water was utilized for cooling hot spots in the vehicle as several plastic and electrical components were melted.

Truck struck by lightning (Credit: Slinger Fire Department)

No injuries or other damage occurred, but the truck is believed to be a total loss.