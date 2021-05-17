Life after COVID: Anxiety real for some

With the CDC releasing looser guidelines for fully vaccinated people, like ditching masks, life is starting to resemble a sense of normal. However, the adjustment back to the hustle and bustle of life is causing anxiety in some people.

After a year and a half of wearing masks, social distancing, and spending a lot of time at home, people naturally got used to the COVID-19 way of life, now people are adjusting again.

"What I would say is I don’t know if we’re going to be able to go back to 'normal,'" said Dr. Hemalatha Rajanna, MD Medical Director, Adult Inpatient Care and Focus Depression Recovery adult residential care in West Allis.

Dr. Hemalatha Rajanna with Rogers Behavioral Health says people might struggle during the transition.

"There have been a group of people who’ve been able to adapt to that isolation and now that things are changing those are the people who will probably start struggling with anxiety, that’s the main mental health issue that people might have," said Dr. Hemalatha Rajanna.

Anxious to go back to work, school, or socialize.

"When you have those symptoms, take it easy, doing your best, having small goals, not rushing it," said Dr. Hemalatha Rajanna

Dr. Rajanna advises focusing on the positive things that happened during the pandemic.

"Things like spending a lot of time with family, we were able to reflect on ourselves and give time to ourselves, which was not the case in our fast-moving life we were all living before COVID-19," said Dr. Rajanna.

Keep up the good habits and hobbies created…

"I would encourage people to keep the hobby and not let go anymore because what was the purpose of having them before and how has that changed your mind for you. How relaxing is it for you," said Dr. Rajanna.

Reach out for help.

"I say this to my patients, the brain is an organ like any other organ, and if other organs can get sick and you go to the doctor for it, the brain also has the right or the capacity to feel sick and you have doctors and therapists, all sorts of mental health professionals who are waiting, within a reach to help you, so reach out," said Dr. Rajanna.

And finally, move forward with life after COVID-19.

"It’s like riding a bike, get back on it and you will know how to ride it," said Dr. Rajanna.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you or a loved one are facing mental health challenges, you can find resources on the Rogers Behavior Health website.