Lena Taylor joins Milwaukee mayoral race

article

Senator Lena C. Taylor has suspended her campaign for Lt. Governor. Over the weekend, Taylor made the decision to join the race for the City of Milwaukee Mayor.

Taylor’s decision to suspend her campaign for lieutenant governor leaves state Reps. David Bowen of Milwaukee and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield vying for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Mandela Barnes isn’t seeking reelection so he can run for U.S. Senate.

Republican candidates include Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor made the following statement:

"I had to follow my heart, plain and simple. I love the city and have worked my entire life to make it better. I see the promise and the pain of Milwaukee. I see a pathway to the city we can become, and I am unafraid to think boldly, and work with others to get us there".