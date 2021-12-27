Expand / Collapse search

Lena Taylor joins Milwaukee mayoral race

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:19AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) article

State Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee)

MILWAUKEE - Senator Lena C. Taylor has suspended her campaign for Lt. Governor. Over the weekend, Taylor made the decision to join the race for the City of Milwaukee Mayor. 

Taylor’s decision to suspend her campaign for lieutenant governor leaves state Reps. David Bowen of Milwaukee and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield vying for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Mandela Barnes isn’t seeking reelection so he can run for U.S. Senate.

Republican candidates include Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Taylor made the following statement:

"I had to follow my heart, plain and simple. I love the city and have worked my entire life to make it better. I see the promise and the pain of Milwaukee. I see a pathway to the city we can become, and I am unafraid to think boldly, and work with others to get us there".

Milwaukee COVID testing sites reopen Monday
article

Milwaukee COVID testing sites reopen Monday

Milwaukee's free COVID-19 testing sites open back up Monday, Dec. 27 after being closed for the holiday weekend.

Wallet stolen from Goodwill customer in Menomonee Falls
article

Wallet stolen from Goodwill customer in Menomonee Falls

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a theft.

Milwaukee father killed in 2016, no arrests

Deandre Allen, a Milwaukee father of six, was killed the day after Christmas in 2016. Five years later, his family is still desperate for answers.