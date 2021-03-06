Leinenkugel's contest offers up free $50K cabin, beer for a year

article

Leinenkugel's is giving away a unique cabin -- you might call it a Summer Shandy Shanty.

To celebrate the popular Summer Shandy's return to the shelves, the brewery is giving away a $50,000 "tiny lake house."

The cabin comes with a grill, fishing equipment, chairs, and sound system -- to mention a place to sleep and a tiny kitchen. If that's not enough, the winner will also get a year's worth of beer.

To enter for a chance to win, email SummerShandyIceShanty@promo.leinie.com and share your favorite Leinenkugel's beer that makes any time feel like summertime until March 11.

Those who enter the contest will also receive a rebate for free Summer Shandy. Contestants must be 21 years old or older; full rules can be found at promorules.com/PL015098.

