Leinenkugel's Chippewa Falls, Milwaukee breweries closing

The Brief Leinenkugel's is shutting down two of its smaller operations – in Chippewa Falls and the 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee. The closures will take effect in January 2025. The Leinie Lodge and its pilot brewery in Chippewa Falls will remain open year-round.



Leinenkugel's Chippewa Falls Brewery and 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee will be shutting down.

Officials tell FOX6 News, the breweries will "cease production" at "two of our smaller brewing operations in Wisconsin and centralize statewide production at our main site in Milwaukee." The closures will take effect on Jan. 17, 2025.

"While never easy, these choices are made with much thought and consideration to position Molson Coors for continued success in Wisconsin and beyond," said Molson Coors Chief Supply Chain Officer Brian Erhardt.

For those who know it, the Leinie Lodge and its pilot brewery in Chippewa Falls will remain open year-round.