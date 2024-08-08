Pathway to legal status for undocumented spouses of US citizens

After years of waiting, thousands of undocumented immigrants will now have a pathway to legal status.

But attorneys warn scammers may try to take advantage of people applying.

"Our clients have been eager and are excited for this new program," said Daniel Gutierrez, an immigration paralegal with Soberalski Immigration Law.

The federal government says there are about 500,000 undocumented immigrants in the United States married to US citizens.

A new program would give them a chance to obtain permanent legal residence.

"We already have various clients already signed on. But, we have informed them that this is a very new program," added Gutierrez.

President Joe Biden signed the ‘Parole-in-Place’ program in June.

Scene at the border

You can start submitting applications on Aug. 19.

"We are building their cases, we're letting them know this is what I think is going to be used," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says you should have the following ready:

Documents that show that you have lived in the United States since 2014

Marriage license and birth certificates

Pictures with your spouse

As you begin to gather the paperwork, it's also important to look out for scams.

USCIS website

Before you spend a large amount of money, make sure you check the attorney is in good stance (standing) with the state bar. You can call the State Bar of Wisconsin to check if the immigration attorney is in good standing.

Make sure you also receive invoices and receipts from the firm.

"Immigration attorneys don't promise you an outcome, it's important that you don't fall for that," said Gutierrez.

No applications will be taken before Aug. 19. You can learn how to apply by clicking here.