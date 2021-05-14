Lawsuit over tax cuts: Wisconsin GOP leaders join multi-state effort

article

Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal pandemic relief money can cover tax cuts.

The GOP-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted 6-4 by paper ballot to join the lawsuit. All six Republican lawmakers on the committee voted to join the action. The four Democratic members voted against it. The committee began circulating ballots on Wednesday and released the results Thursday morning.

Provisions in the coronavirus aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March prohibit states from using the money to cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia f iled the lawsuit in federal court in Alabama in March arguing the provisions infringe on state sovereignty.

Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit. The resolution wasn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the action.