Sexual assault lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB DeShawn Watson

By FOX 26 Staff
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Texans Quarterback DeShaun Watson is facing allegations of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a female masseuse.  

The suit was filed Tuesday by the Buzbee Law Firm.  

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells FOX 26’s Isiah Carey that Watson was getting a massage from the woman when "Watson went too far."   

We’ve reached out to Watson’s agent for comment but have not yet heard back.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 