Sexual assault lawsuit filed against Houston Texans QB DeShawn Watson

Houston Texans Quarterback DeShaun Watson is facing allegations of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a female masseuse.

The suit was filed Tuesday by the Buzbee Law Firm.

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells FOX 26’s Isiah Carey that Watson was getting a massage from the woman when "Watson went too far."

We’ve reached out to Watson’s agent for comment but have not yet heard back.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.