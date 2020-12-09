Expand / Collapse search

Significant law enforcement presence spotted in Fort Atkinson

Law enforcement presence in Fort Atkinson

Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Fort Atkinson Police Department have closed off a section of US-12 near WIS-26.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - A stretch of US-12 near WIS-26 in Fort Atkinson has been shut down for hours on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9.

FOX6 News at the scene spotted a disabled vehicle on a highway median and authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Fort Atkinson Police Department.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public and have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

