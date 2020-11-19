14 people face charges tied to drug trafficking operation in Racine

Federal officials announced on Thursday, Nov. 19 that charges have been filed in connection with a drug trafficking organization that had been operating in the Racine area.

Officials announced 14 people are named in a federal indictment -- charging them with trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal substances in the Racine area.

Drugs and guns recovered from law enforcement action in Racine on Wednesday, Nov. 18

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, a joint operation arrested ten of the 14 defendants while search warrants were executed in the Racine area. Four defendants remain on the run at this time.

During the execution of those search warrants, officers recovered seven firearms -- including a shotgun and several handguns.

Gun recovered from law enforcement action in Racine on Wednesday, Nov. 18

Advertisement

Gun recovered from law enforcement action in Racine on Wednesday, Nov. 18

Officials also indicated officers seized more than 200 grams of heroin, 50 grams of fentanyl, and seized more than $8,000 of U.S. currency. Officials noted just two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose -- and used a picture of a penny to illustrate just how little two milligrams is.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Nobody was hurt during the execution of the joint operation on Wednesday.

Each of the defendants faces significant penalties in this case -- from five years to life in prison.