Wisconsin Missing Child Alert; Kaul, others announce launch

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, the Milwaukee Police Department and community members to announce the launch of a new Missing Child Alert.

The Missing Child Alert was created when Gov. Tony Evers signed 2023 Wisconsin Act 272 on April 10.

Act 272 is known as the Prince Act – named after 5-year-old Prince McCree who went missing in Milwaukee – and also recognizes 10-year-old Lily Peters, who went missing in Chippewa Falls.

The Missing Child Alert will be disseminated through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network and a Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent to mobile devices up to a five miles radius from the last know location, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The alert will also be disseminated on Wisconsin Lottery terminals throughout Wisconsin and on Department of Transportation’s Dynamic Messaging Boards.

Missing Child Alert Criteria:

The person at risk has not attained the age of 18 years, AND, the person is believed to be incapable of returning home without assistance due to a physical or mental condition or disability., OR, the person has not attained the age of 10 years, AND,The individual(s) location is unknown, and,It is within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance, and,Their situation does not qualify for another alert (e.g., Amber Alert).The individual has been entered as missing into National Crime Information Center (NCIC).There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing person.

The individual(s) location is unknown, and,

It is within 72 hours of the individual’s disappearance, and,

Their situation does not qualify for another alert (e.g., Amber Alert).

The individual has been entered as missing into National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

There is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the missing person.

If a child is missing:

Contact local law enforcement to report the child missing.

Law enforcement will work with Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement partners to assess the next steps for finding the missing child.

DCI is the only entity that can issue a Missing Child Alert.

Sign up for the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network and receive Missing Child, AMBER, Silver, Green and Missing Endangered Person Alerts. Visit the DOJ's alert system website to do so for free.