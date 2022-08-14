Last day of 2022 Wisconsin State Fair: 'This is about memories'

Sunday, Aug. 14 marks the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, the 11 best days of summer. A cool and cloudy August day didn't keep the crowds away.

Before the vendors, rides and farmers pack it up for next year, FOX6 found crowds taking advantage of all that's available at the fair, including first-timers eager to try new foods and families who've created traditions at the fair.

More than anything, they said that's what brings them back year after year.

"I'm in my 30s. We've been going since we were a kid. This is about memories," said Mia Greer. "They go away. Family members have gone away, and we still have the memories of them being here, so that's really important for me -- to make it something that we do every year."

The Wisconsin State Fair is open until 10 p.m. Sunday.