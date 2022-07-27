Laser strikes aircraft approaching Mitchell International Airport

article

A laser strike was reported on an inbound flight at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday night, July 26.

According to officials, around 9:11 p.m. deputies assigned to the airport received notification from the airport tower that an inbound United flight reported a laser strike on its left side.

The laser strike had no effect on the aircraft and no injuries were reported. It was further reported that the laser came from the area of Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

Deputies responded to Sheridan Park and checked the area with negative results.

FAA on laser strikes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) received 9,723 reports from pilots nationwide about laser strikes last year, a 41% increase over 2020.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

To identify laser-strike trends, the FAA developed a visualization tool, using the Tableau software platform, which shows laser-strike data from 2010 to 2021 and highlights trends by geographic area, per capita data, time of day and year.

The FAA encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.