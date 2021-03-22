Tactical situation underway near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee

Ongoing hostage situation near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee
There is a large police presence Monday morning, March 22 near 78th and Calumet in Milwaukee.
MILWAUIKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is on the scene of a tactical situation near 78th and Calumet involving an armed subject.
The area is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Citizens should avoid the area.
Members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit and Crisis Negotiators Unit are on the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
