Expand / Collapse search

Large police presence in Dodge County related to MPD investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - Police and sheriff's deputies in Dodge County were searching the area near Highway 67 and Highway 33 on Monday night, Oct. 18. 

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News they are assisting the Milwaukee Police Department with an investigation. No additional details were released.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A FOX6 viewer shared pictures of the scene in Mayville. 

Colin Powell honored by Wisconsin leaders, 'the ultimate patriot'
article

Colin Powell honored by Wisconsin leaders, 'the ultimate patriot'

Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, died from COVID-19 complications. In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated. He had also been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer. He was 84.

Stepfather sentenced: 22 years in death of 6-year-old boy with autism
article

Stepfather sentenced: 22 years in death of 6-year-old boy with autism

A Waukesha man will spend decades behind bars in connection with the death of his stepson.

Motorcyclist killed in Waukesha crash on Highway 164 at Racine Avenue

A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash at a busy Waukesha intersection. Neighbors say that wasn't the only crash that happened there that day.