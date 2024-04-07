Large Milwaukee police presence near 89th and Mill

article

There was a large police presence in a north Milwaukee neighborhood on Sunday, April 7.

A FOX6 photographer on scene noted several scenes in the area of 89th and Mill, and 89th and Winfield, which included both police vehicles and fire vehicles.

An armored vehicle, and officers in body armor were also on scene.

Officers wearing body armor

FOX6 also received pictures and videos of a man sitting on the roof of a house in that area.

A photo of a person a roof in the area of 89th and Mill

The scene was active in the late morning hours, but was cleared by noon.

FOX6 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, and has yet to hear back.