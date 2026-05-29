Lannon police standoff, man charged with misdemeanor

The Brief A man has been charged with a misdemeanor, accused of refusing to exit a home in Lannon earlier in May. The incident prompted a police standoff which forced a nearby elementary school to be put on a secure hold. 40-year-old Tyler Yonke was arrested and charged with resisting/obstructing an officer.



The suspect at the center of a police standoff that happened in the Village of Lannon back on May 21, which caused a nearby school to be put on hold, has been charged.

Tyler Yonke, 40, was charged with one count of resisting/obstructing an officer, repeater, which is a misdemeanor.

Tyler Yonke

Sheriff's officials said the man (later identified as Yonke) was reportedly inside a residence without the consent of the homeowner. He refused commands to exit the residence and was found to have an active felony warrant.

In court on May 22, Yonke pleaded not guilty to the charge, and a $500 signature bond was set. He has a hearing scheduled for June 26.

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Subject in residence

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, officers were notified that Tyler Yonke was inside a home on Good Hope Road in the Village of Lannon which he had previously trespassed.

The homeowner was not inside the home but knew that Yonke was inside the home because they had cameras inside and were watching Yonke in real time. Yonke was not welcomed inside the home.

The homeowner told officers that Yonke was homeless and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.

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Officers arrived and learned that Yonke was hiding in a closet inside the house. Officers loudly identified themselves and told Yonke that he was under arrest, and he needed to come out. Yonke didn't respond. This continued for several hours until the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office tactical team went inside and found Yonke. He was then arrested.

Yonke later told police that he was working on his drug use but relapsed, and that he heard officers telling him to come out, but he decided not to.

Editor's Note: Initial reporting stated the home was on Lannon Road. The criminal complaint stated the home was on Good Hope Road.