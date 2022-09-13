Lannon boil order issued due to water main breaks; valid thru Sept. 14

The Village of Lannon has issued an order to boil water because of water main breaks. It will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Officials say residents should boil the tap water or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should reach a rolling boil for at least one minute, then cool. Ice should be purchased or made from boiled or bottled water. Any old ice, food, and beverages prepared with unsafe water since the loss of pressure should be discarded. You may wish to haul water in clean containers from another known safe source.

The water is OK to use for flushing, washing, and showering except not for infants, immunocompromised individuals, or persons with open sores or wounds. Dishes may be washed only if thoroughly dried or if a high temperature automatic dishwasher is used, or if a capful of chlorine is added to the rinse water.

Officials said after repairs are made, and normal pressure is restored, residents may notice that the water is cloudy or contains a strong chlorine smell. Water samples will be collected, and it will take a minimum of 24 hours after the samples are collected for results to be known and for this advisory to be lifted.