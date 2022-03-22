Expand / Collapse search

Langlade County woman missing, may travel to Oconto County: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:32PM
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Terrie Markgraf

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating missing 54-year-old Terrie Markgraf – last seen Monday, March 21.

Officials said she left her Poplar home in a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Wisconsin license plates 555-YBA before 6 p.m. Monday and may have left the area eastbound on State Highway 64. Family said she may travel to Oconto County.

Markgraf has been having "significant" health issues recently, the sheriff's office said, and has multiple medical appointment scheduled in the coming weeks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She is known to carry a handgun in her purse, and she left her cellphone at home.

If found, officials say to use caution and check welfare before calling the sheriff's office at 715-627-6419.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Child sex trafficking case: Milwaukee man gets 25 years in federal prison
article

Child sex trafficking case: Milwaukee man gets 25 years in federal prison

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for violently sex trafficking two children in the Chicago area and Wisconsin.

Kenosha woman allegedly pointed gun at man in school parking lot
article

Kenosha woman allegedly pointed gun at man in school parking lot

A Kenosha woman is charged with multiple counts after allegedly pointing a gun at a man in a school parking lot on Monday afternoon, March 21.

Cudahy police pursuit, shots fired, 2 in custody

An investigation is underway after shots were fired from a fleeing vehicle during a police pursuit Tuesday morning, March 22 in Cudahy.