Langlade County woman missing, may travel to Oconto County: sheriff

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating missing 54-year-old Terrie Markgraf – last seen Monday, March 21.

Officials said she left her Poplar home in a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with Wisconsin license plates 555-YBA before 6 p.m. Monday and may have left the area eastbound on State Highway 64. Family said she may travel to Oconto County.

Markgraf has been having "significant" health issues recently, the sheriff's office said, and has multiple medical appointment scheduled in the coming weeks.

She is known to carry a handgun in her purse, and she left her cellphone at home.

If found, officials say to use caution and check welfare before calling the sheriff's office at 715-627-6419.

