Langlade County investigators uncover extensive methamphetamine lab

article

Investigators from the Langlade County Sheriff's Office and Antigo Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Wolf River on Monday, March 29 -- and uncovered what was described as "an extensive clandestine 'one pot' methamphetamine lab."

State investigators were dispatched to the scene where investigators safely removed more than 60 one-pot methamphetamine production vessels, as well as hazardous chemicals, fuels, medications, and other items used in the production of methamphetamine. Investigators noted several of the meth production vessels had previously exploded. In addition, a news release says "more than a thousand used hypodermic needles were located throughout the property."

Credit: Langlade County Sheriff's Office

A 39-year-old Langlade County man was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to face a battery of charges including:

Manufacturing methamphetamine

Knowingly possession methamphetamine waste

Possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia

Maintaining a drug trafficking place

2nd-degree reckless endangering safety

Felon in possession of a firearm

Obstructing an officer

Child neglect

Misdemeanor bail jumping

Another resident on the property is also being referred for criminal charges.