Langlade County investigators uncover extensive methamphetamine lab

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Credit: Langlade County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF WOLF RIVER, Wis. - Investigators from the Langlade County Sheriff's Office and Antigo Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the Township of Wolf River on Monday, March 29 -- and uncovered what was described as "an extensive clandestine 'one pot' methamphetamine lab."

State investigators were dispatched to the scene where investigators safely removed more than 60 one-pot methamphetamine production vessels, as well as hazardous chemicals, fuels, medications, and other items used in the production of methamphetamine. Investigators noted several of the meth production vessels had previously exploded. In addition, a news release says "more than a thousand used hypodermic needles were located throughout the property."

Credit: Langlade County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Langlade County Sheriff's Office

A 39-year-old Langlade County man was taken into custody without incident. He is expected to face a battery of charges including: 

  • Manufacturing methamphetamine
  • Knowingly possession methamphetamine waste
  • Possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • 2nd-degree reckless endangering safety
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Obstructing an officer
  • Child neglect
  • Misdemeanor bail jumping

Another resident on the property is also being referred for criminal charges.

